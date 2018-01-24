Entertainment News
Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Now Has A Title And Possible Musical Guests!

A dream is becoming a reality.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Perform At Austin360 Amphitheater

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

The countdown to Snoop Dogg‘s gospel album begins!

As we reported last year, Snoop has been itching to do a spiritual record for a while now. “It’s always been in my heart,” he said in an interview with “The Pharmacy” on Beats 1. “I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that. I just felt like it’s been on my heart too long. I need to do it now.”

Now, that time has come! According to Billboard, the gospel album will be titled Snoop Dogg Presents the Bible of Love. Snoop plans on giving folks a teaser of the album when he performs at the 19th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on February 1.

He’ll be joined by gospel artists Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, and R&B favorite Faith Evans to introduce the album. It’ll all go down at the Benson Great Hall at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. There’s no word if these artists will officially be on the album, but they’ll surely bring in the church crowd!

Erica Campbell of Mary, Mary fame, Sheila E.Donnie McClurkin, and the NFL Choir are set to perform at the event as well.

There’s still no release date for Bible of Love, but The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will air on BET Feb. 3, one day before the game. Make sure you tune in!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

