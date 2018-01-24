Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say They Won’t Ever Accept

Are you someone who pours your milk before your cereal? If so, you might take this personally.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment

1.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say They Won’t Ever Accept

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say…
 3 hours ago
01.24.18
Chadwick Boseman Tells You Everything You Need To…
 4 hours ago
01.24.18
Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Now Has A Title…
 4 hours ago
01.24.18
Childhood Ruined: Barney Is Slinging Raw D For…
 5 hours ago
01.24.18
You’ll Be Inviting Every Person Named Adam To…
 6 hours ago
01.24.18
Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is…
 6 hours ago
01.24.18
If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This…
 9 hours ago
01.24.18
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
 1 day ago
01.23.18
6 Signs You’re Seriously Low On Funds
 1 day ago
01.23.18
One 9-Year-Old Had The Crowd Hype With Her…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Watch Tiffany Haddish On “Drunk History” Tonight
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
photos