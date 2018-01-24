Childhood Ruined: Barney Is Slinging Raw D For $350 A Pop

In case you didn’t believe Barney the dinosaur was really about spreading the “love” that he had us all singing about, the reviews of his tantric sex business speak for themselves.

not the headline I was expecting to read today but here we are https://t.co/9eihJ0SW40 — Peter Slattery (@PeterSlattery3) January 23, 2018

"I love you. You love me. Dick still costs you three fifty." – Barney pic.twitter.com/u228BLDUF2 — Ra'sclat Al Ghul (@Felonious_munk) January 24, 2018

Dog… these women paid $350 a session and often no condom was involved and they still left reviews like this?! He must be doing something right. pic.twitter.com/5pmxOm0wqT — Rod (@rodimusprime) January 24, 2018

I can't believe this story isn't leading all national news hours today. Like who cares what's going on with Trump when Barney is selling cock at PlayStation 4 prices?! — Rod (@rodimusprime) January 24, 2018

