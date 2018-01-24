If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This In 2018 — Get Some New Ones

Sometimes all you need is a hype man that’s on the same wavelength as you. These kids are more supportive of each other than most adults we know.

Peep the little girl’s face when it’s her turn to get down.

Her face when it was was her time to dance will forever make my day 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/eBgHlm6UpM — 🇧🇧 (@Bajandon_7) January 22, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: