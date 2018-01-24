Nick Cannon Takes On SZA’s “The Weekend”

0 reads Leave a comment
Here’s something you didn’t know you needed, Nick Cannon has put his own spin on SZA’s hit single “The Weekend” and it’s surprisingly not bad.
The track is part of Cannon’s upcoming three-song EP Singing With Dream Girls. Besides his SZA cover, he also covers songs by Kehlani and H.E.R.
“I’m so excited about the buzz generated by my new single ‘Dream Girl’ that I thought it would be dope to cover a few of my favorite songs by ladies that I am currently inspired by,” Cannon told Billboard.
Not everyone was feeling the cover, however. Hit the flip to see how Twitter responded to Nick’s new track.
