Music
Home > Music

Nick Cannon Takes On SZA’s “The Weekend”

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Here’s something you didn’t know you needed, Nick Cannon has put his own spin on SZA’s hit single “The Weekend” and it’s surprisingly not bad.

 

 

The track is part of Cannon’s upcoming three-song EP Singing With Dream Girls. Besides his SZA cover, he also covers songs by Kehlani and H.E.R.

“I’m so excited about the buzz generated by my new single ‘Dream Girl’ that I thought it would be dope to cover a few of my favorite songs by ladies that I am currently inspired by,” Cannon told Billboard.

Not everyone was feeling the cover, however. Hit the flip to see how Twitter responded to Nick’s new track.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nick Cannon Takes On SZA’s “The Weekend”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This…
 1 hour ago
01.24.18
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
 17 hours ago
01.23.18
6 Signs You’re Seriously Low On Funds
 18 hours ago
01.23.18
One 9-Year-Old Had The Crowd Hype With Her…
 18 hours ago
01.23.18
Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid…
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The…
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving…
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
Watch Tiffany Haddish On “Drunk History” Tonight
 19 hours ago
01.23.18
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz…
 20 hours ago
01.23.18
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is…
 21 hours ago
01.23.18
Jhené Aiko & Rae Sremmurd Bring The Sci-Fi…
 23 hours ago
01.23.18
The Funniest Reactions To Last Night’s Episode Of…
 24 hours ago
01.23.18
Schmood: This Video Will Give You All The…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
See The Viral Video That Everyone Is Turning…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Fine AF: 10 Photos Of Amara La Negra…
 2 days ago
01.22.18
photos