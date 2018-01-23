TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving Back

The beginning of a work week could mean a lot of stress for some folks out there. But hopefully, the iconic Notorious B.I.G. can give you a boost for your grind.
In an inspirational clip, the late rapper talks about staying focused and growing as a person. Peep his thoughts below and stay motivated!
DROP A GEM ON EM “When I first started writing rhymes I wasn’t all that nice but I was around people that knew how to rhyme and it just built my skills up even more. I knew what I wanted to do. It’s all about being focused. Once they get focused and they know that this is the way to feed they kids and take care of their parents they ain’t got no choice but to get nicer and stronger” The Notorious BIG #DropAGemOnEm #DiamondsAreForever #ThinkBIG #ThinkBusinessInsteadofGames #RefuseToLose #NoLovedOnesLeftBehind #FeedTheFamily #TheNotoriousBIG 🙏 #RestEasyKing