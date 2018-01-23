People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The Hilarious #IBlewTheInterviewWhen Hashtag

Let’s be honest: Job interviews can be some of the most awkward encounters in the world. For people who don’t like talking about themselves or bragging about things that might not necessarily be true, it’s a tough situation that we all have to face at one point or another.

The best way to make it through the pain of a job interview gone terrible wrong is to laugh it off. After all, if you poke fun at yourself first, then nobody else can! Take a look at some of these tweets that nail exactly what it’s like to realize you messed up in the middle of an interview.

Some of us end up being just a little too honest…

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen thry asked me where I see myself in 5 years and I said "hopefully not at this dump" — Seth (@SethShaffer) January 23, 2018

And the rest of us are just bad at masking the truth.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen He Mentioned A Mandatory Drug Test And My Nervous Laughter Got WAY Too Big — McMannofthepeople (@McMannofthepeop) January 23, 2018

Sometimes, we have to pull a few tricks out of a hat.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen all of my references were furbies. — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) January 23, 2018

And other times, we really have no choice but to just go for it.

#IBlewTheInterviewWhen I brought my parole officer along. — Austin (@AustinDTweets) January 23, 2018

Peep these other scenarios that might just be even worse.

