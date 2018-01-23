Tech It Out
Home > Tech It Out

Black Celebrities Embracing Cryptocurrency

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment
Tech This Out

Source: Tech This Out / Tech This Out

With cryptocurrency continuing to become the future of money exchange, it would only be a matter of time before celebrities expressed their interest in investing on the latest craze in technology.

Black celebrities have not only invested in Bitcoins, but have also started their own cryptocurrency company in order to push forward with the latest investment.

Before the recent collapse, the Bitcoin’s net worth soared with an average of over $17,000 in December of 2017.

Hip Hop artist Nas founded his own company “QueensBridge Venture Partners” in 2014 to help startup companies such as healthcare, entertainment and the digital wallet company, Coinbase. QB Venture Partners has over 3,000 investors.

Tech This Out

Source: Tech This Out / Tech This Out

Nas: Hip Hop Icon and Founder of QueensBridge Venture Parterns

Last September, boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. addressed his Facebook followers about investing in a virtual currency company called Centra. That promotion did not work into his favor, as Centra currently facing a class-action lawsuit. The plaintiffs are accusing Centra for violating the “U.S. securities law through a token sale.”

Actor and recording artist Jamie Foxx promoted Cobinhood in his tweet in 2017.  Cobinhood is the world’s first cryptocurrency with free exchange. The virtual currency is great for stock investors.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson launched his own Bitcoin app called “Mike Tyson Bitcoin.” Tyson’s app is a digital wallet app for virtual currency. Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah has partnered with Cream Capital, which claims to be the largest network of crypotcurrency.

Hip Hop artist The Game partnered with Paragon, a crypotcurrency company that invest in marijuana. This Initial Coin Offering (ICO) company has raised $1.86 million.

By Anthony Hodge

Digital Mind State. 2018. All Rights Reserved

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Black Celebrities Embracing Cryptocurrency

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz…
 5 hours ago
01.23.18
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is…
 5 hours ago
01.23.18
Jhené Aiko & Rae Sremmurd Bring The Sci-Fi…
 8 hours ago
01.23.18
The Funniest Reactions To Last Night’s Episode Of…
 8 hours ago
01.23.18
Schmood: This Video Will Give You All The…
 9 hours ago
01.23.18
See The Viral Video That Everyone Is Turning…
 10 hours ago
01.23.18
Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Fine AF: 10 Photos Of Amara La Negra…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Have You Seen This Dark Twisted ‘Fresh Prince…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Tyler, The Creator Releases Hour-Long Conversation With Jerrod…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Here’s Visual Proof That Mariah Carey Songs Never…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Motivational Tweets To Help You Make It Through…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
See These Powerful Photos From The 2018 Women’s…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Niecy Nash And Sterling K. Brown Stole The…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Litty: The Wake Up And Cook Up Challenge…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
photos