Black Celebrities Embracing Cryptocurrency

With cryptocurrency continuing to become the future of money exchange, it would only be a matter of time before celebrities expressed their interest in investing on the latest craze in technology.

Black celebrities have not only invested in Bitcoins, but have also started their own cryptocurrency company in order to push forward with the latest investment.

Before the recent collapse, the Bitcoin’s net worth soared with an average of over $17,000 in December of 2017.

Hip Hop artist Nas founded his own company “QueensBridge Venture Partners” in 2014 to help startup companies such as healthcare, entertainment and the digital wallet company, Coinbase. QB Venture Partners has over 3,000 investors.

Nas: Hip Hop Icon and Founder of QueensBridge Venture Parterns

Last September, boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. addressed his Facebook followers about investing in a virtual currency company called Centra. That promotion did not work into his favor, as Centra currently facing a class-action lawsuit. The plaintiffs are accusing Centra for violating the “U.S. securities law through a token sale.”

Actor and recording artist Jamie Foxx promoted Cobinhood in his tweet in 2017. Cobinhood is the world’s first cryptocurrency with free exchange. The virtual currency is great for stock investors.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson launched his own Bitcoin app called “Mike Tyson Bitcoin.” Tyson’s app is a digital wallet app for virtual currency. Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah has partnered with Cream Capital, which claims to be the largest network of crypotcurrency.

Hip Hop artist The Game partnered with Paragon, a crypotcurrency company that invest in marijuana. This Initial Coin Offering (ICO) company has raised $1.86 million.

By Anthony Hodge

Digital Mind State. 2018. All Rights Reserved

Also On 97.9 The Beat: