Tech It Out
Home > Tech It Out

Finally Busted: This Illegal Citizen Became Known As “The Uber Rapist”

farlinave
2 reads
Leave a comment
Tech This Out

Source: Tech This Out / Tech This Out

A Mexican man living in the U.S. illegally used his job as an Uber driver to target intoxicated young women and was charged Monday with raping, assaulting and robbing four victims, California prosecutors said.

Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez drove women to their homes, assaulted them, and stole property including cellphones, computers and jewelry, officials said. He collected his fare payments through the smartphone app Venmo to disguise his identity and his Uber records.

Tech This Out

Source: Tech This Out / Tech This Out

DNA evidence helped lead detectives to Alarcon-Nunez, who was arrested at his Santa Maria home last week, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said at a news conference.

The alleged crimes occurred over four weeks starting in mid-December in San Luis Obispo, a city of about 45,000 that is home to California Polytechnic State University. Alarcon-Nunez’s victims are between 19 and 22 and three were drunk at the time of the crimes, Dow said.

Alarcon-Nunez, 39, faces 10 criminal charges, including rape of an intoxicated victim and first-degree burglary. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment and remained held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $1.47 million. His next court date was set for Jan. 29.

Detectives are looking for potential witnesses and trying to determine if there are additional victims in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties northwest of Los Angeles, where the Alarcon-Nunez had been driving for Uber since September, Dow said.

Alarcon-Nunez has also gone by the name “Bruno Diaz” and his Venmo username was “Brush Bat,” prosecutors said.

Officials said Alarcon-Nunez was not always driving for Uber when he picked up women. Sometimes, drivers in cars parked outside bars or restaurants “jump in front of the actual Uber driver and they will take someone unsuspecting to their home. And that’s a way of putting someone at risk, and in this case that’s exactly what’s alleged to have happened,” Dow said.

He said the alleged crimes show that the company should improve its driver screening process, Dow said. Dow urged Uber users to make sure they are getting in the car of the correct driver by verifying the license plate and other information provided to clients.

“What police have reported is absolutely horrifying, and something no person should ever have to experience. We have been working with law enforcement to provide them with information for their investigation, and the driver has been permanently removed from the app,” Uber spokesman Andrew Hasbun said in a statement Monday.

Alarcon-Nunez returned to the U.S. illegally after a voluntary deportation from New Mexico in 2005, officials said. Dow did not have details about why he was deported or whether he has a criminal record in the U.S.

California issues driver’s licenses to immigrants in the country illegally and Alarcon-Nunez had a valid license since 2015. Alarcon-Nunez’s immigration status will not have a bearing on the prosecution, Dow said. He could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Staff

Digital Mind State. 2018. All Rights Reserved

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Finally Busted: This Illegal Citizen Became Known As “The Uber Rapist”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz…
 5 hours ago
01.23.18
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is…
 5 hours ago
01.23.18
Jhené Aiko & Rae Sremmurd Bring The Sci-Fi…
 8 hours ago
01.23.18
The Funniest Reactions To Last Night’s Episode Of…
 8 hours ago
01.23.18
Schmood: This Video Will Give You All The…
 9 hours ago
01.23.18
See The Viral Video That Everyone Is Turning…
 10 hours ago
01.23.18
Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Fine AF: 10 Photos Of Amara La Negra…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Have You Seen This Dark Twisted ‘Fresh Prince…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Tyler, The Creator Releases Hour-Long Conversation With Jerrod…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Here’s Visual Proof That Mariah Carey Songs Never…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Motivational Tweets To Help You Make It Through…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
See These Powerful Photos From The 2018 Women’s…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Niecy Nash And Sterling K. Brown Stole The…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Litty: The Wake Up And Cook Up Challenge…
 1 day ago
01.22.18
photos