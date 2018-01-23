Tech It Out
Secret Societies: Is Facebook, Google, Apple The New "Illuminati?"

Secret societies have been an integral part of human civilization from the dawn of time to the present day. Internet users have long been obsessed over the outlandish idea that everyone from Justin Bieber to Jay-Z are connected to the Illuminati. What if Freemason or the Illuminati of old is now today’s tech giants? Is Kate Perry a martyr for a social media cause? Trending Now: It’s Now Normal To Ignore Text, Emails and Phone Calls…Thank You technology. Tune In!

