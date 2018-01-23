Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz After Unknowingly Forcing Him To Get A Colonic

Radio host J Cruz, of Power 106’s The Cruz Show, has been campaigning for 2 weeks to get Kim Kardashian to follow him on Twitter. This wasn’t just a random thirst for a follow either, Cruz made a bet with his pals over at the station that if Kim didn’t follow him before the campaign ended, he would have to get a colonic. For those who don’t know, that means if the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t follow J Cruz, he’d have to get a colon cleanse which, let’s just say, isn’t exactly a super comfortable experience.

RETWEET today is the last day I have to get @KimKardashian to follow me back, otherwise this weekend I have to get a colonic..#KimKardashian PLEASE FOLLOW ME pic.twitter.com/YZY8mqXlyT — KIM K’S #1 FAN (@JCRUZ106) January 19, 2018

Unfortunately for the beloved Los Angeles radio host, Kim didn’t learn about the Kim K or Kolonic campaign soon enough to prevent him from actually getting the procedure–which he went through with–but she did catch onto what was going on a few days later.

Being a California native, Kim listens to Power 106 and stated that when she found the tweets of Cruz begging for a follow. She said she was going to tune in to find out what this whole challenge meant, and that she felt bad about missing the whole thing and making the poor host actually get a colonic.

What is this?!?!?! I listen to you guys! I will have to tune in & see what this means lol https://t.co/UmdRZhkDIc — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

Ok wait I feel bad. You guys should I follow him or let him get a colonic? Aren’t they good for you? Maybe he should get one! https://t.co/1qNvIszpwY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

Am I too late???? Did you get it already? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

Wait I’m so sad I missed all of this!!!!! damn @JCRUZ106 i love you guys! https://t.co/HpCrqiBZ8o — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

After some debates amongst her fans over whether she should follow or not, Kim K has spoken and gave Cruz that very coveted follow back–and you could say him and the whole power fam are pretty excited.

