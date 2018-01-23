Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz After Unknowingly Forcing Him To Get A Colonic

Cruz ended up meeting his fate, but Kim found out sooner or later

Kim Kardashian West Celebrates The Launch Of KKW Beauty

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Radio host J Cruz, of Power 106’s The Cruz Show, has been campaigning for 2 weeks to get Kim Kardashian to follow him on Twitter. This wasn’t just a random thirst for a follow either, Cruz made a bet with his pals over at the station that if Kim didn’t follow him before the campaign ended, he would have to get a colonic. For those who don’t know, that means if the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t follow J Cruz, he’d have to get a colon cleanse which, let’s just say, isn’t exactly a super comfortable experience.

Unfortunately for the beloved Los Angeles radio host, Kim didn’t learn about the Kim K or Kolonic campaign soon enough to prevent him from actually getting the procedure–which he went through with–but she did catch onto what was going on a few days later.

Being a California native, Kim listens to Power 106 and stated that when she found the tweets of Cruz begging for a follow. She said she was going to tune in to find out what this whole challenge meant, and that she felt bad about missing the whole thing and making the poor host actually get a colonic.

After some debates amongst her fans over whether she should follow or not, Kim K has spoken and gave Cruz that very coveted follow back–and you could say him and the whole power fam are pretty excited.

Good morning @kimkardashian 🤗 💐🌞 #TheCruzShow @power_106 🙏🏽

A post shared by CRUZ (@jcruz106) on

