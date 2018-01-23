Entertainment News
The Funniest Reactions To Last Night’s Episode Of Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Jeffrey's cheating ways, Shay's rerun storyline, and more.

First of all, viewers everywhere are head over heels in love with Amara.

So, they noticed who Amara’s real and fake friends are early on.

Let’s just say Veronica is NOT Amara’s real friend—or at least, that’s how it seems.

But any who, damn, Jeffrey. That was quick…

Thank the Lordt, little Bobby ain’t no dummy.

Hehe.

Twitter agrees…Shay needs a new storyline. Pronto.

Chinese Nicky A.K.A Chinese Kitty…we love it.

Still?

& Finally, the internet had said that, um, Prince might, err…be on the down low.

