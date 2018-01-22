Entertainment News
Tyler, The Creator Releases Hour-Long Conversation With Jerrod Carmichael To Talk ‘Flower Boy’

'Flower Boy: A Conversation' is something special

CONVERSE x TYLER THE CREATOR

Source: Courtesy of Converse / Courtesy of Converse

Tyler, The Creator always does things his way, and that’s definitely the case with his new in-depth chat about his Grammy-nominated Scum F**k Flower Boy. The creator was joined by comedian Jerrod Carmichael in an hour-long special called Flower Boy: A Conversation, which was directed by Tyler’s longtime alter-ego Wolf Haley. The special shows the two discussing his album for the first time in detail, revealing many new details about the intricacies of the project.

Tyler talks about the difference between  Flower Boy and his album prior to that, Cherry Bomb. For Cherry Bomb he said, ‘I don’t wanna get personal at all,’ like, ‘I’m just gonna make songs,’” he then explained that on the contrary for Flower Boy, he thought, “Alright, let me write down every feeling.” For this one, he turned to popular music for inspiration and studied the work of Max MartinPharrell, and Justin Timberlake. He also went to the club with his friend Taco to study attendees’ reactions to certain music.

Fans of Mr. Creator can learn a lot about his music that they’ve never heard before, and it’s a unique experience to hear an artist talk so in depth about their music, under their own circumstances. Peep the entire conversation below and bask in the mind of Tyler, The Creator.

photos