Have You Seen This Dark Twisted ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Spoof Featuring Method Man?

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song is such a classic that most of us know it better than the National Anthem.

Saturday Night Live decided to give the vintage intro a more sinister spin than the jolly vibe that we’re use to, starring SNL newcomer Chris Redd, Jessica Chastain and Method Man.

why the HELL didn't you demons tell me about that fresh prince snl skit i've NEVER laughed this hard in my life and i hate that i've been missing out for nearly 24 hours — jazmyn (@jazmynstrode) January 22, 2018

