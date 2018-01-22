Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick Lamar In Smooth Mashup

A rising talent remixes three hits.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic World Tour - Madison Square Garden

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Alex Aiona is no stranger to music mashups. The talented singer has been performing since his early teens and throughout his career, he’s released cover songs on YouTube that have gained millions of views.

With a record deal with Interscope and a new track with T-Pain, we’ll surely be seeing Alex’s face in the future.

As a teaser, you can watch Alex put his own spin on Bruno Mar‘s “Finesse,” Justin Timberlake‘s “Filthy” and Kendrick Lamar‘s “LOVE” below. Following the clip, you can get a sneak peek at one of his tour vlogs!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick Lamar In Smooth Mashup

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick…
 6 hours ago
01.22.18
Fine AF: 10 Photos Of Amara La Negra…
 7 hours ago
01.22.18
Have You Seen This Dark Twisted ‘Fresh Prince…
 8 hours ago
01.22.18
Tyler, The Creator Releases Hour-Long Conversation With Jerrod…
 8 hours ago
01.22.18
Here’s Visual Proof That Mariah Carey Songs Never…
 8 hours ago
01.22.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Ruins An Amazing Charity Weekend…
 11 hours ago
01.22.18
Motivational Tweets To Help You Make It Through…
 12 hours ago
01.22.18
See These Powerful Photos From The 2018 Women’s…
 12 hours ago
01.22.18
Niecy Nash And Sterling K. Brown Stole The…
 13 hours ago
01.22.18
Litty: The Wake Up And Cook Up Challenge…
 13 hours ago
01.22.18
Fight Breaks Out Between Comedian And A Fan…
 14 hours ago
01.22.18
Lil Kim Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson With…
 15 hours ago
01.22.18
The #NewFreezerChallenge Has Everyone Bobbing Their Heads
 15 hours ago
01.22.18
Migos Attends Story Nightclub
Cardi B Defends Offset’s Homophobic Slur
 23 hours ago
01.21.18
Watch: Jam Master Jay Once Flew Most Of…
 1 day ago
01.21.18
Compound Entertainment And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013
Kevin McCall Speaks About Black Women Working
 1 day ago
01.21.18
photos