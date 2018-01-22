New Music: Migos “Supastars” (Explicit Audio)

6 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
New music by Migos “Supastars.”
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Migos
10 photos Launch gallery
Migos
1. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 10
2. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 10
3. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 10
4. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 10
5. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 10
6. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 10
7. Migos7 of 10
8. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 10
9. 14662978092122Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 10
10. MigosSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours