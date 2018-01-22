Guilty Of Murder: Dallas Man Antonio Cochran [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11 News, Antonio Cochran has been found guilty of the 2015 murder of Zoe Hastings. Today (Jan 22, 2018) jurors will be deciding his sentencing.

Source: CBS 11 News

