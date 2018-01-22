The #NewFreezerChallenge Has Everyone Bobbing Their Heads

Rich The Kid and Kendrick Lamar knew they had a hit on their hands when they dropped “New Freezer” but there’s no way they could have anticipated a viral dance challenge would follow. Thanks to a few awesome videos, not only do we have a new dance to accompany the song, but we have a dope new challenge that is taking over the internet.

Hit the flip to see more #NewFreezerChallenge videos.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: