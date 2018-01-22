Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Watch: Jam Master Jay Once Flew Most Of Def Jam To New Orleans On His Private Jet

Global Grind
8 reads
Leave a comment
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Today would’ve been the late, great Jam Master Jay‘s 53rd birthday. In honor of the slain legend, check out this vintage video of Jay taking flying most of the Def Jam staff to New Orleans on his private jet. Ballin’.

 

 

RIP to the master.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Jam Master Jay Once Flew Most Of Def Jam To New Orleans On His Private Jet

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Migos Attends Story Nightclub
Cardi B Defends Offset’s Homophobic Slur
 9 hours ago
01.21.18
Watch: Jam Master Jay Once Flew Most Of…
 11 hours ago
01.21.18
Compound Entertainment And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013
Kevin McCall Speaks About Black Women Working
 11 hours ago
01.21.18
Seeing This Video Will Make You Rethink Twerking…
 21 hours ago
01.21.18
LOL! Beyond Scared Straight: College Edition
 21 hours ago
01.21.18
Issa Rae Is Everyone’s Mood For Saturday Night
 2 days ago
01.20.18
Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
RIP: Fredo Santana Dead At 27
 2 days ago
01.20.18
5 Things That Are Affected By The Government…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
Amish Flex? Man Does Donuts In Horse &…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
In Case You Forgot: A Thread Of Monique’s…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
What Were You Thinking? Girl Almost Gets BF…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
The Season 1 Of ‘Appropriate Culture’ Is Live!
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Question Of The Day: Where Does Cereal Go…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Watch: Ciara’s Son Learning Spanish Es Muy, Muy…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
photos