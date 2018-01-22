Entertainment News
Cardi B Defends Offset’s Homophobic Slur

Cardi B and Offset have faced many feats especially in these last couple of months. In the song “Boss Life”, Offset spit a verse that caused controversy throughout social media and the public. He used the word “queer” in his verse which upset many people due to it’s derogatory background in the LGBTQ community.

He explained that he didn’t intend to use it in that context because he didn’t know it had another meaning. Offset claims that he was using the dictionary definition.

Cardi B came to his defense saying on a live “I’m not going to let somebody call him homophobic when I know that he’s not”. She got backlash for using the word “tranny” before but said that she was never taught that it was considered transphobic.

People have had differences of opinion regarding this situation. Some have said that Offset was truly ignorant to the facts and shouldn’t be ridiculed. Others have said that he had to have known the meaning behind the word. Despite anything the couple has remained a strong front and still have had each others back.

photos