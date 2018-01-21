Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Seeing This Video Will Make You Rethink Twerking For Your Man

Global Grind
83 reads
Leave a comment
Guinness World Record And Big Freedia Twerking Event

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Things escalated quickly as this couple recorded their mashup video. Sorry sis.

 

Why he do her like that 😭 @theofficialann

A post shared by Black Women Are Poppin (@blackwomenarepoppin) on

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Seeing This Video Will Make You Rethink Twerking For Your Man

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Compound Entertainment And Malibu Red GRAMMY Midnight Brunch 2013
Kevin McCall Speaks About Black Women Working
 55 mins ago
01.21.18
Seeing This Video Will Make You Rethink Twerking…
 10 hours ago
01.21.18
LOL! Beyond Scared Straight: College Edition
 11 hours ago
01.21.18
Issa Rae Is Everyone’s Mood For Saturday Night
 1 day ago
01.20.18
Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie…
 1 day ago
01.20.18
RIP: Fredo Santana Dead At 27
 1 day ago
01.20.18
5 Things That Are Affected By The Government…
 1 day ago
01.20.18
Amish Flex? Man Does Donuts In Horse &…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
In Case You Forgot: A Thread Of Monique’s…
 2 days ago
01.20.18
What Were You Thinking? Girl Almost Gets BF…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
The Season 1 Of ‘Appropriate Culture’ Is Live!
 2 days ago
01.19.18
Question Of The Day: Where Does Cereal Go…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
Watch: Ciara’s Son Learning Spanish Es Muy, Muy…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
Rapper Chris Classic Puts H&M On Blast With…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef…
 2 days ago
01.19.18
photos