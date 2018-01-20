Entertainment News
RIP: Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Fredo Santana

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hip Hop has lost another young king too soon.

According to reports, Chicago rapper, and Chief Keef‘s cousin, Fredo Santana was found dead in his LA home by his girlfriend on Friday. Santana has been publicly open about his lean addiction over the years, which causes severe seizures.

 

Fredo has also been publicly battling kidney and liver problems for a while, due to the lean. The health scare forced the emcee to get clean back in 2017 and he was sober for 7 months when the fatal seizure occurred.

Santana also has an 8-month old newborn.

Celebs took to social media to send their condolences. Hit the flip to check it out.

photos