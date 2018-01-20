RIP: Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Hip Hop has lost another young king too soon.

According to reports, Chicago rapper, and Chief Keef‘s cousin, Fredo Santana was found dead in his LA home by his girlfriend on Friday. Santana has been publicly open about his lean addiction over the years, which causes severe seizures.

Fredo has also been publicly battling kidney and liver problems for a while, due to the lean. The health scare forced the emcee to get clean back in 2017 and he was sober for 7 months when the fatal seizure occurred.

fredo’s comment is all that should matter today before you try dragging his name lol. pic.twitter.com/or2qmpins2 — fbg mike (@trapyeezus) January 20, 2018

Santana also has an 8-month old newborn.

RIP FREDO, thoughts and prayers go out to his beautiful family :(❤️ pic.twitter.com/eVVS6vPqBP — vince (@vinny_lup) January 20, 2018

Celebs took to social media to send their condolences. Hit the flip to check it out.

