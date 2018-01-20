Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

5 Things That Are Affected By The Government Shut Down

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Congress needed to pass a budget resolution by the end of Friday to fund the government, however, Democrats and Republicans can’t come to an agreement on the bill – more specifically on immigration measures.

The conundrum is that Republicans are blaming the Democrats, because in order for Congress to pass the funding bill, they’ll need 60 votes from Dems. But dems are blaming Republicans because they control the White House and both sides of Congress.

The last government shutdown was in 2013 and lasted 16 days. But how does that affect your day to day life? Hit the flip to find out.

 

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 5 Things That Are Affected By The Government Shut Down

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Is Everyone’s Mood For Saturday Night
 4 hours ago
01.20.18
Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie…
 6 hours ago
01.20.18
RIP: Fredo Santana Dead At 27
 7 hours ago
01.20.18
5 Things That Are Affected By The Government…
 8 hours ago
01.20.18
Amish Flex? Man Does Donuts In Horse &…
 11 hours ago
01.20.18
In Case You Forgot: A Thread Of Monique’s…
 11 hours ago
01.20.18
What Were You Thinking? Girl Almost Gets BF…
 23 hours ago
01.19.18
Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
The Season 1 Of ‘Appropriate Culture’ Is Live!
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Question Of The Day: Where Does Cereal Go…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Watch: Ciara’s Son Learning Spanish Es Muy, Muy…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Rapper Chris Classic Puts H&M On Blast With…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber Talk Den…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Watch Joey Bada$$ Brilliantly Flip A Prince Classic…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
When You Realize You’ve Successfully Made It Through…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
photos