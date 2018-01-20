Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie Harvey, Lori Harvey & Teyana Taylor

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Elie Saab : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Marjorie Harvey has been a hot topic all week long after pics of her and her daughter, Lori Harvey flaunting their banging bodies on the beach with Teyana Taylor made their rounds on the Internet.

 

We turned her birthday into a lifestyle 💦

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

 

The girls hit up Cabo for Lori’s 21st birthday and melanin madness sent social media into a frenzy.

 

Luckily for most of us, there’s still time to get our body right and skin glowing before Summer. Thanks @RobertEctor for bringing the heat!

Hit the flip for more of those fire pics and some inspiration.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie Harvey, Lori Harvey & Teyana Taylor

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Is Everyone’s Mood For Saturday Night
 4 hours ago
01.20.18
Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie…
 6 hours ago
01.20.18
RIP: Fredo Santana Dead At 27
 7 hours ago
01.20.18
5 Things That Are Affected By The Government…
 8 hours ago
01.20.18
Amish Flex? Man Does Donuts In Horse &…
 11 hours ago
01.20.18
In Case You Forgot: A Thread Of Monique’s…
 11 hours ago
01.20.18
What Were You Thinking? Girl Almost Gets BF…
 23 hours ago
01.19.18
Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
The Season 1 Of ‘Appropriate Culture’ Is Live!
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Question Of The Day: Where Does Cereal Go…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Watch: Ciara’s Son Learning Spanish Es Muy, Muy…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Rapper Chris Classic Puts H&M On Blast With…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber Talk Den…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
Watch Joey Bada$$ Brilliantly Flip A Prince Classic…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
When You Realize You’ve Successfully Made It Through…
 1 day ago
01.19.18
photos