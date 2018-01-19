Watch: Yams Day Shut Down After Huge Brawl Breaks Out

Fans took off on foot during a fight at the annual Yams Day event in the Bronx on Thursday, January 18. While those attending the tribute concert thought they’d heard gun shots, police have not confirmed as much. Several witnesses do say there was a lot of shouting and chairs being thrown, however.

Many are blaming Tekashi 6ix9ine for all the chaos, but according to the Brooklyn rapper, he had nothing to do with any of it and has nothing but respect for Yams:

Hit the flip for more footage from before and after the brawl.

