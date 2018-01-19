Ha! This Is What We All Thought SZA’s “The Weekend” Video Would (Kinda) Look Like

0 reads Leave a comment
People had a lot to say about SZA‘s for “The Weekend,” directed by Solange Knowles, and were openly disappointed with the concept.
SZ and Solo were very much focused on portraying the beauty of simplicity in the aestically pleasing video, but secretly, most of us have been waiting so long for visuals to the banger that we wanted to see a little “my man is my man is your man” drama. Like the hilarious video below by @Candice @Omar.bolden @jameslee4:
Despite some of the criticism being thrown SZA and Solange’s way, we still think the original video is pretty dope too. Hit the flip to check it out.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – Add Yours