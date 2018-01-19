Listen To Adrian Daniel’s Intoxicating New Single ‘Deadly Attraction’

Brooklyn singer Adrian Daniel is back with another banger—and ladies, you’re going to love this one.

His new single “Deadly Attraction” will leave you fixated right out the gate. “My baby got eyes that’ll make your Christ unable to see,” Adrian begins, flexing his vocals over Jay Wright production. “My baby got a walk that’ll make the devil drop to his knees.”

Per usual, the alternative R&B rising star has us hooked. Get into his new single below and stay tuned for his FLAWD album, due March 2nd.

Adrian Daniel Upcoming Tour Dates:

Feb 22 – Hoxton’s – London, UK

Feb 24 – 1999 Club – Paris, FR

Mar 7 – World Cafe Live – Philadelphia, PA

Mar 8 – Songbyrd – Washington DC

Mar 10 – Rough Trade – Brooklyn, NY

Mar 12 – Middle East – Boston , MA

Mar 13-18 – SXSW (official showcases TBA)

