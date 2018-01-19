Question Of The Day: Where Does Cereal Go In Your Kitchen?

Some things are so routine and lackluster that you don’t even think about how you’re doing it — until you realize that others do it differently than you.

One question for example that recently started a debate on Twitter was:

Dear black people: where does cereal go in your kitchen? — Juan (@myksubisfake) January 18, 2018

You may be surprised to learn that all folks aren’t the same.

Plastic containers in the cabinet. — Rae La Soul 💫 (@soulosophy) January 18, 2018

Eaux. You fancy — Ms. Kyla (@myCHEREamour) January 19, 2018

Where does your cereal go? Hit the flip see the random places other people keep their cereal.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: