Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary Filmmaker

How would you like to meet Ava DuVernay? How would you like to have $100,000 to make a feature film? Well Ava, Disney and Nissan have partnered to give one lucky winner the chance of a lifetime by launching a nationwide search for the next visionary filmmaker in celebration of the upcoming release of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

If you didn’t know our girl Ava wrote, produced and directed her first narrative feature “I Will Follow” in 2010 on a budget of $50,000. So you’ll be getting double the budget that she had for her first feature film. “I’m thrilled to stand with Nissan and Disney to launch this dynamic contest with the goal of supporting an emerging filmmaker to think big, be bold and move forward bravely.”

Now to promote her next film A Wrinkle In Time she’s putting on the next big thing. For more information check out the video above and head over to AWITFilmChallenge.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: