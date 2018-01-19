Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary Filmmaker

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

How would you like to meet Ava DuVernay? How would you like to have $100,000 to make a feature film? Well Ava, Disney and Nissan have partnered to give one lucky winner the chance of a lifetime by launching a nationwide search for the next visionary filmmaker in celebration of the upcoming release of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

If you didn’t know our girl Ava wrote, produced and directed her first narrative feature “I Will Follow” in 2010 on a budget of $50,000. So you’ll be getting double the budget that she had for her first feature film. “I’m thrilled to stand with Nissan and Disney to launch this dynamic contest with the goal of supporting an emerging filmmaker to think big, be bold and move forward bravely.”

Now to promote her next film A Wrinkle In Time she’s putting on the next big thing. For more information check out the video above and head over to AWITFilmChallenge.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary Filmmaker

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ava DuVernay Is Searching For The Next Visionary…
 51 mins ago
01.19.18
The Season 1 Of ‘Appropriate Culture’ Is Live!
 1 hour ago
01.19.18
Question Of The Day: Where Does Cereal Go…
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
Watch: Ciara’s Son Learning Spanish Es Muy, Muy…
 2 hours ago
01.19.18
Rapper Chris Classic Puts H&M On Blast With…
 3 hours ago
01.19.18
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef…
 3 hours ago
01.19.18
O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber Talk Den…
 4 hours ago
01.19.18
Watch Joey Bada$$ Brilliantly Flip A Prince Classic…
 6 hours ago
01.19.18
When You Realize You’ve Successfully Made It Through…
 8 hours ago
01.19.18
Watch Actress Christina Vidal Drop It Like It’s…
 8 hours ago
01.19.18
Here’s What Happens When You Catch Your 47-Year-Old…
 8 hours ago
01.19.18
You Won’t Believe The Shocking Secret This Woman…
 8 hours ago
01.19.18
Let This Auntie Dance-Off Start Your Friday Off…
 8 hours ago
01.19.18
Be Sure To Grab Your Tissues When You…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Jada Pinkett Smith Lands Facebook Talk Show With…
 1 day ago
01.18.18
Have You Met Twiggy, The Water-Skiing Squirrel?
 1 day ago
01.18.18
photos