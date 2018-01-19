News & Gossip
Kim & Kanye Finally Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl

farlinave
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty

Kim & Kanye finally reveal the name of their baby girl! Are you ready for this? According to TMZ, it’s Chicago :) Yup. Chicago West. And the Internet is having a thrill about this one.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

chicago west , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

photos