Kim & Kanye finally reveal the name of their baby girl! Are you ready for this? According to TMZ, it’s Chicago :) Yup. Chicago West. And the Internet is having a thrill about this one.

Chicago West tho…. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ace (@_KingATL) January 19, 2018

north west

saint west

chicago west — ℛ (@itsRenaya) January 19, 2018

North West Chicago West…. Is something happening in north west most western part of Chicago….. — mari 🤙🏾 (@queenmvrisv) January 19, 2018

Chicago west, the most ridiculous thing I've heard this year. — 5sos Africa (@hydi_Licious) January 19, 2018

Kim and Kanye name their kid Chicago West

What was their second choice? NYPD Blue? — Christopher Bieszad (@CBieszad) January 19, 2018

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have named their new baby girl Chicago West. pic.twitter.com/UxftgX0po5 #DurttyDaily — Durtty Daily 🤬🗓 (@DurttyDaily) January 19, 2018

I officially CAN'T DO THIS RIGHT NOW!!!!: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Named Their Daughter After His Hometown of Chicago https://t.co/eZAshe2UYA via @POPSUGAR — PrettyKittyOnYaRadio (@RadioChickBrown) January 19, 2018

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

