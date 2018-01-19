Let This Auntie Dance-Off Start Your Friday Off Right

It’s Friday and we’re finally at the end of a tiring work week. If Monday through Thursday had you ready to call it quits, let these two dancing aunties at the Houston Rockets basketball game be your Friday morning shmood. Keep going!

There's so much going on here 😂 pic.twitter.com/6Epc0qnAiy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2018

