#TBT: Nas Explains The Influence Michael Jackson Had Over His Record

Where a pop icon and a rap icon meet.

12th Annual Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival Finale Concert

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Today marks the 24th anniversary of Nas‘ iconic song “It Ain’t Hard to Tell.”

The track closes his influential Illmatic album and it’s notable for featuring a heavy sample of Michael Jackson‘s “Human Nature.” In the clip below, Nas explains how MJ was pivotal to the feel of the song.

It seems like great minds are always influenced by the ones before them. If you want more details behind Nas’ critical track, you can swipe through to watch him discuss the lyrics with a Harvard poetry professor!

Continue reading #TBT: Nas Explains The Influence Michael Jackson Had Over His Record

photos