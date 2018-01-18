Justin Timberlake Has Politics On The Mind In ‘Supplies’ Music Video

1 reads Leave a comment
The countdown to Justin Timberlake‘s Man of the Woods continues with the release of a new track and visuals to go with it.
On Thursday, JT released the video for “Supplies” and it seems like he isn’t straying from current events.
The clip includes visuals of police brutality, the #MeToo movement, and immigrant rights. Check it out for yourself below and let us know what you think!
