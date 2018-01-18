Camila Cabello, The Roots, And Jimmy Fallon Perform, “Havana” With Classroom Instruments

The latest artist to visit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and give their hit single the classroom instrument treatment is Camila Cabello. The songstress took on the fun task with help from Jimmy Fallon, and the whole Legendary Roots Crew, who traded in their regular tools of the trade for some classroom instruments. This performance of Cabello’s ever-popular “Havana” is definitely different than the original track, but the airy sounds of the school instruments give the song an even more light-hearted, summer-y vibe.

Right now, “Havana” sits at Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it has been for 7 consecutive weeks. Camillo’s follow-up single, “Never Be the Same” is also climbing the charts, and reached Number 65 this week. Her solo debut, Camila, came out last Friday.

The Roots-assisted classroom instrument bit is always a hit on the show, and Camila is far from the first artist we’ve seen give their song this playful rendition. Other artists we’ve seen with Fallon, Questlove, Black Thought, and the whole crew include Adele, Mariah Carey, One Direction, Ed Sheeran, and Metallica.

Peep Camila’s latest version of “Havana” down below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: