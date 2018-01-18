Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Camila Cabello, The Roots, And Jimmy Fallon Perform, “Havana” With Classroom Instruments

This playful rendition might even be better than the original

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Magenta Carpet

Source: Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017 / Getty

The latest artist to visit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and give their hit single the classroom instrument treatment is Camila Cabello. The songstress took on the fun task with help from Jimmy Fallon, and the whole Legendary Roots Crew, who traded in their regular tools of the trade for some classroom instruments. This performance of Cabello’s ever-popular “Havana” is definitely different than the original track, but the airy sounds of the school instruments give the song an even more light-hearted, summer-y vibe.

Right now, “Havana” sits at Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it has been for 7 consecutive weeks. Camillo’s follow-up single, “Never Be the Same” is also climbing the charts, and reached Number 65 this week. Her solo debut, Camila, came out last Friday.

The Roots-assisted classroom instrument bit is always a hit on the show, and Camila is far from the first artist we’ve seen give their song this playful rendition. Other artists we’ve seen with Fallon, Questlove, Black Thought, and the whole crew include Adele, Mariah Carey, One Direction, Ed Sheeran, and Metallica.

Peep Camila’s latest version of “Havana” down below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Camila Cabello, The Roots, And Jimmy Fallon Perform, “Havana” With Classroom Instruments

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Lands Facebook Talk Show With…
 4 hours ago
01.18.18
Have You Met Twiggy, The Water-Skiing Squirrel?
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off Season 5 Of…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
Is Making A Phone Call Scary For You?…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
How You Gon’ Be Mad On Vacation: 10…
 6 hours ago
01.18.18
Camila Cabello, The Roots, And Jimmy Fallon Perform,…
 7 hours ago
01.18.18
Two Dancers Pay Tribute To Diana Ross In…
 8 hours ago
01.18.18
LOL: When Your Video Game Frustrations Go From…
 10 hours ago
01.18.18
This Grown Lil Man Has Clearly Been On…
 10 hours ago
01.18.18
Rumor Has It, Cardi B Is Coming To…
 10 hours ago
01.18.18
Lakeith Stanfield Tried To Recreate The ‘Atlanta’ Season…
 10 hours ago
01.18.18
See The Steamy Choreography To “The Weekend” That…
 11 hours ago
01.18.18
Rapper Chamillionaire Steps Forward To Help Man Being…
 11 hours ago
01.18.18
Boosie Has Been Snowed In And He Has…
 11 hours ago
01.18.18
It’s “Juice’s” 26th B-Day, Read The Director’s Memories…
 22 hours ago
01.18.18
Um, Ok: Is This What They’re Doing On…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
photos