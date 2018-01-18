Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off Season 5 Of ‘Hot Ones’ With An Unorthodox Wing Eating Strategy

For fans of hot sauce and those who those who think ketchup is too spicy, everyone can agree that watching celebrities–or anyone, really–trying to down some super hot wings while keeping their composure is always entertaining. First We Feast’s super popular web series Hot Ones has just returned for season 5, and the first guest to take on the 10 wing challenge is Taraji P. Henson.

Though some celebs like DJ Khaled and Eddie Huang made eating these wings look like the most painful task on the planet, others like Kevin Hart and Joe Budden made it through the challenge with relative ease. Unfortunately for Ms. Henson, she joins the latter crowd and isn’t exactly able to finish all of the wings…at least, not on her own.

Though Taraji coasts through the first half of the spicy wing challenge, things get heated on wing six, as the “Proud Mary” star makes Hot Ones history by having her body guard finish off the wings for her. She joins the “Hot Ones Hall of Shame” alongside named like DJ Khaled, Ricky Gervais, Jim Gaffigan and more.

Watch the episode yourself and gear up for an all new season of Hot Ones, coming in hotter than ever.

