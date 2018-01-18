97.9 The Beat TV News
Gucci Mane Wants To Sign The “Gucci Gang” Rapper Lil Pump [VIDEO]

farlinave
17 reads
Gucci Mane wants to sign the “Gucci Gang” rapper Lil Pump. Check out the video above.

Source: DJ Akademiks

Gucci Mane Wants To Sign The "Gucci Gang" Rapper Lil Pump [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane , lil pump , record deal

