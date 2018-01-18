Gucci Mane Wants To Sign The “Gucci Gang” Rapper Lil Pump [VIDEO]

17 reads Leave a comment
Gucci Mane wants to sign the “Gucci Gang” rapper Lil Pump. Check out the video above.
Source: DJ Akademiks
