Boosie Has Been Snowed In And He Has Cabin Fever

Due to the inclement weather in the southern states, Boosie has been trapped in New Orleans for two days straight. It’s safe to say, he’s not happy about this at all!

Boosie is so tired of being stuck indoors that he is willing to pay someone $1,000 to drive him from New Orleans to Atlanta. He made his plea via a video posted on Instagram and you can’t help but feel sorry for him.

Boosie got me SCREAMING

LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/qiJozIZc0Y — PoeticMoment (@PoeticMoment) January 18, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: