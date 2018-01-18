Rapper Chamillionaire Steps Forward To Help Man Being Deported To Mexico

Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old immigrant from Mexico, was dragged away and deported by ICE after spending 30 years in the United States. The father of three’s story made national headlines with at least one celebrity taking particular interest.

Rapper Chamillionaire of “Ridin’ Dirty” fame, emailed an author of one of the articles to find out how he could financially help Garcia and his family.

Check it out below.

This is not a joke. I actually got an email yesterday from rapper Chamillionaire (of Ridin’ Dirty fame, the song that goes, They see me rollin,’ they hatin’) after he read my story on Jorge Garcia being deported. He wants to help him. pic.twitter.com/ZBJvcbTKRf — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) January 18, 2018

