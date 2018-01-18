Uncategorized
Rapper Chamillionaire Steps Forward To Help Man Being Deported To Mexico


Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old immigrant from Mexico, was dragged away and deported by ICE after spending 30 years in the United States. The father of three’s story made national headlines with at least one celebrity taking particular interest.

Rapper Chamillionaire of “Ridin’ Dirty” fame, emailed an author of one of the articles to find out how he could financially help Garcia and his family.

Continue reading Rapper Chamillionaire Steps Forward To Help Man Being Deported To Mexico

