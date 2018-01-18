Lakeith Stanfield Tried To Recreate The ‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Trailer And It Was A Fail

Lakeith Stanfield is just as hype about the return of ‘Atlanta’ as we are. Stanfield, who plays Darius in the series, attempted to remake the new ‘Atlanta’ trailer for season 2 but it didn’t quite work out the way it did for Donald Glover.

Here’s Donald Glover’s trailer.

And here’s Lakeith’s attempt.

😡 A post shared by Lakeith Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:48am PST

Well, at least he tried!

