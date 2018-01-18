Uncategorized
Lakeith Stanfield Tried To Recreate The ‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Trailer And It Was A Fail

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Lakeith Stanfield is just as hype about the return of ‘Atlanta’ as we are. Stanfield, who plays Darius in the series, attempted to remake the new ‘Atlanta’ trailer for season 2 but it didn’t quite work out the way it did for Donald Glover.

 

Here’s Donald Glover’s trailer.

 

And here’s Lakeith’s attempt.

😡

A post shared by Lakeith Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3) on

 

Well, at least he tried!

photos