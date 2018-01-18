Uncategorized
Rumor Has It, Cardi B Is Coming To A Big Screen Near You

Cardi only gets better with time.

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Cardi B is gearing up for a spectacular 2018. According to new reports, she recently signed her first movie deal.

TMZ writes that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper will begin filming in March. No details have been released as far as a movie title, her role, or how much she’s getting paid, but the site does report “it must be a ton,” as Cardi has had to turn down other gigs that would’ve made her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Stay tuned!

