This Soulful Cover Of “Lovers & Friends” Will Make You Want To Hear More Usher

Youtube star Willie Spence has the voice of a god, and his rendition of Usher’s “Lovers & Friends” may give you chills.

 

“Lover’s & Friend’s” ✨🎶💫. @usher

A post shared by Williespence_18💥✨🎙🙏🏽 (@williespence_18) on

 

Need some morning motivation? Hit the flip for more — Willie has your back.

