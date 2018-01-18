News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Black Lightning’ Electrifies Twitter

Mara Brock Akil's New Show Snags 100% On Rotten Tomatoes!

97.9 The Beat Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Comic-Con Portraits

Source: Robby Klein / Getty

Mara Brock Akil made her triumphant return to the CW with Black Lightning on Tuesday night, and it was a ratings smash.

According to Variety, Black Lightning came in with 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic. It pulled in about 2.3 million viewers, and stats like that makes it the biggest premiere on The CW in two years! The numbers are only expected to get better with DVR and On Demand views. Series star, Cress Williams (aka, Scooter from Living Single) thanked watchers for the outpouring of support on Instagram.

The show also dominated on Twitter. The love for Black Lightning also made its way to Rotten Tomatoes, where the show has a 100% rating!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And while stars from the CW’s other DC shows promoted Black Lightning on Twitter, Black Lighting is not part of the Arrowverse along with the CW’s other superhero shoes even though its a CW property. As such, it’s not likely that there will ever be any crossovers with The Flash. After some thought, fans were fine with that move, though. In fact, its unlikely any of them will notice because they were too busy gushing about the show.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As much action as there was to enjoy on the show, viewers also loved the human drama that rounded out the premiere as it touched on topics like police brutality and family bonds.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In conclusion, you should expect to see #BlackLightning trending on Twitter next week.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

Afternoon Minute: Salim And Mara Brock Akil Developing ‘Black Lightning’ DC Superhero Series

Hail Wakanda! Black Twitter Loses It Over New ‘Black Panther’ Movie Posters

Pull List On Fleek: 7 Comics That Black Nerds Might Want To Add To Their Rotation

Black Lightning

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ‘Black Lightning’ Electrifies Twitter

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LOL: When Your Video Game Frustrations Go From…
 4 hours ago
01.18.18
This Grown Lil Man Has Clearly Been On…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
Rumor Has It, Cardi B Is Coming To…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
Lakeith Stanfield Tried To Recreate The ‘Atlanta’ Season…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
See The Steamy Choreography To “The Weekend” That…
 5 hours ago
01.18.18
Rapper Chamillionaire Steps Forward To Help Man Being…
 6 hours ago
01.18.18
Boosie Has Been Snowed In And He Has…
 6 hours ago
01.18.18
It’s “Juice’s” 26th B-Day, Read The Director’s Memories…
 17 hours ago
01.18.18
Um, Ok: Is This What They’re Doing On…
 23 hours ago
01.17.18
Let This Vintage Lil Kim Video Remind You…
 23 hours ago
01.17.18
11 Tweets That Perfectly Describe What It’s Like…
 23 hours ago
01.17.18
Lazy Pet Owners Can Relate To These Hilarious…
 23 hours ago
01.17.18
Documentary Will Study History Of Hip Hop &…
 24 hours ago
01.17.18
Fellas, This Is How You Should Respond When…
 24 hours ago
01.17.18
These ‘Golden Girls’ Remixes Will Get Betty White…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
Jermaine Dupri Explains How He’s More Influential To…
 1 day ago
01.17.18
photos