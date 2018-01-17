Documentary Will Study History Of Hip Hop & Polo Ralph Lauren

From Wu-Tang to Kanye, Hip Hip icons have been loving Ralph Lauren’s Polo line for decades.

Check out this clip from Complex’s upcoming documentary to learn what keeps the bond between the clothes and the culture so strong.

COMING SOON: Our latest documentary, 'Horse Power,' highlights the impact hip-hop has had on Ralph Lauren's Polo brand: https://t.co/QBS8mZ1mSO pic.twitter.com/Tg183ZmsVb — Complex (@Complex) January 17, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: