Uncategorized
Home > Entertainment News

11 Tweets That Perfectly Describe What It’s Like To Be Broke

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
100 dollar bills growing in grass

Source: Blend Images – REB Images / Getty

If you’ve ever had times when you were afraid to check your bank account, don’t worry. We’ve all been there.

 

 

There’s plenty more where that came from when you hit the flip

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading 11 Tweets That Perfectly Describe What It’s Like To Be Broke

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s “Juice’s” 26th B-Day, Read The Director’s Memories…
 2 hours ago
01.17.18
Um, Ok: Is This What They’re Doing On…
 7 hours ago
01.17.18
Let This Vintage Lil Kim Video Remind You…
 8 hours ago
01.17.18
11 Tweets That Perfectly Describe What It’s Like…
 8 hours ago
01.17.18
Lazy Pet Owners Can Relate To These Hilarious…
 8 hours ago
01.17.18
Documentary Will Study History Of Hip Hop &…
 9 hours ago
01.17.18
Fellas, This Is How You Should Respond When…
 9 hours ago
01.17.18
These ‘Golden Girls’ Remixes Will Get Betty White…
 9 hours ago
01.17.18
Jermaine Dupri Explains How He’s More Influential To…
 10 hours ago
01.17.18
Unprepared Texans Are Using Frisbees, Spatulas, & More…
 11 hours ago
01.17.18
You May Start To Believe In Miracles After…
 11 hours ago
01.17.18
Jackée Harry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot And Folks…
 12 hours ago
01.17.18
LOL: Is This Kid Dancing For Love Or…
 13 hours ago
01.17.18
This 4-Year Old’s Hilarious Imitation Of Beauty Bloggers…
 14 hours ago
01.17.18
Meet The Full-Figured Former Beyoncé Dancer Who’s Shutting…
 14 hours ago
01.17.18
This 10-Year Old Prodigy Will Have Your Mind…
 14 hours ago
01.17.18
photos