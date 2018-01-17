11 Tweets That Perfectly Describe What It’s Like To Be Broke

If you’ve ever had times when you were afraid to check your bank account, don’t worry. We’ve all been there.

When you thought you had enough money, then you check your bank account pic.twitter.com/gMjkMlaRiT — Sincerely Tumblr (@SincerelyTumblr) January 17, 2018

There’s plenty more where that came from when you hit the flip

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: