Um… Does Shad Moss Have A Bop On His Hands?

The artist formerly known as Bow Wow shared a clip of a new track and Twitter is feeling it — Watch do you think?

'Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta' New York Premiere

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

For everyone still cackling at the #BowWowChallenge, Shad Moss is focused on getting back on the charts and off the social chopping block.

Watch this clip of one of his new songs below and check out the love Twitter is showing after the jump.

photos