LOL: Is This Kid Dancing For Love Or Lil Saint?

If High School Musical and You Got Served ever did a mashup, it would look something like the video below.

So Glad I Graduated highschool When I Did.. Cuz If I Had To See Dis kinda Bullshit inda Hallway I woulda Became a School Shooter pic.twitter.com/r2CptPX1M5 — Lefty “2 Guns” Ruggiero (@Bigmuhfuckin) January 16, 2018

My face when everyone was saying "kiss" & she actually did it pic.twitter.com/PTEa9pYach — Eruuu (@gebremeskel_eru) January 17, 2018

😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M1XMHvUy4Q — Y v o n n e 🦄 (@sheisdym) January 17, 2018

Pop locking for love before the bell rings may be the new wave kids. Stay woke.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: