Jermaine Dupri Explains How He’s More Influential To Atlanta Than OutKast

Jermaine Dupri is sure to spark some controversy this week with his bold statement.
The producer and music executive appeared on The Breakfast Club this Tuesday. He discussed everything from his relationship to Janet Jackson to the artists he helped put on.
Things got interesting towards the end when Charlamagne tha God asked, “who do you think moved the culture of Atlanta hip hop forward more, you or OutKast?”
Jermaine said that when it came to culture, he was the leader of the movement. “I brought people to Atlanta that had never seen Atlanta. I showed everybody in the world Magic City,” he said.
Watch him defend his case more in the video below, starting at the 34:34 mark.
