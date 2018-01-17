Entertainment News
These ‘Golden Girls’ Remixes Will Get Betty White Turnt On Her B-Day

A theme song gets made over all kinds of ways.

The Golden Girls

Source: NBC / Getty

Today marks Betty White‘s 96th birthday, proving the hilarious comedian keeps on ticking!

White’s career spans decades, but many people know her most as Rose in the groundbreaking sitcom The Golden Girls. Like many comedies of the past, the show is known for its catchy theme song. For a refresher, here it is below:

Since the show left the air in 1992, the YouTube generation grabbed hold of the theme song and remixed it! From gospel, to hip hop, swipe through to discover how folks flipped a familiar tune.

photos