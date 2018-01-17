Tech It Out
What Will Your Car Think of Next? The Exciting (Near) Future of Autonomous Cars

farlinave

Description: This week we will discuss talking cars, working out for bitcoins, is your Amazon Echo snitching on you, is apple to blame for phone addiction and why Drake is the 6 God of streaming music. Plus much more to tune in for.

 

