Meet The Full-Figured Former Beyoncé Dancer Who’s Shutting Down All The Stereotypes

Who said dancers had to be a certain size?

Meet the Pretty BIG Movement and founder Akira Armstrong who created a platform for plus sized women when there wasn’t one. She was also in two Beyoncé videos, so she knows a thing or two about getting down.

Hit the flip for more on Akira and to see which Queen Bey video she was featured in.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: